Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.48 million.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.97 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
