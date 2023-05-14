Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.48 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.97 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 490,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 278,755 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

