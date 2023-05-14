Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

LABP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

