Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.05. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 184,864 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

