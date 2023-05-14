Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Releases Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,773.22% and a negative net margin of 46.35%.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

Further Reading

