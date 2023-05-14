Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.46

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.46 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 206.45 ($2.61). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.60), with a volume of 9,960 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of £76.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

