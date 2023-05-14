NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $12.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

