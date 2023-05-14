Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Issues Earnings Results

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Akili Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of AKLI opened at $1.41 on Friday. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Akili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Akili by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Akili by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Akili during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akili by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akili Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.