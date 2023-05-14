First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.91 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Bank of America downgraded First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of FA opened at $12.86 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 36.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

