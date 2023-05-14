eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $217.53 million, a P/E ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.55.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in eGain by 388.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.