eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
eGain Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $217.53 million, a P/E ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.62. eGain has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of eGain
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.