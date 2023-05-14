Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $1.33. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2,849,371 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $266.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

