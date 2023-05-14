E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Trading Down 0.6%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40. 5,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.40.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

