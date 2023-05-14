AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) Trading Down 0.1%

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Event-Driven ET

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltShares Event-Driven ET stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of AltShares Event-Driven ET worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AltShares Event-Driven ET

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

