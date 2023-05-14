Citigroup Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $100.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock worth $4,977,321 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

