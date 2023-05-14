SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $57,183.75 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $57,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

