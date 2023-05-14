Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,261,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

PARA stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

