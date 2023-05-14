Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,844 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.
eBay Stock Down 1.9 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.