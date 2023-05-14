Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,844 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Stock Down 1.9 %

EBAY opened at $44.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.