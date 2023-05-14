Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,125 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

GLPI stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

