LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FONAR were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $16.80 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

