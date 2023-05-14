LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 679,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Xperi worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
