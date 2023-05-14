LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 679,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.64% of Xperi worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. Research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.