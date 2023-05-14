Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,686 shares of company stock worth $822,511 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

