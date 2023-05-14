Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Snowflake worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.6 %

SNOW opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

