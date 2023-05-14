LSV Asset Management Purchases 136,584 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 562.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of Aviat Networks worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $341.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

