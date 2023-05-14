LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRST opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,066 shares of company stock worth $258,138. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

