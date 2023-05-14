LSV Asset Management Takes $2.70 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $156,320. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

