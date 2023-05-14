Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.



