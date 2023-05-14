Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Shares of THC stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

