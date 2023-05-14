4,218 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,819,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 162,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

