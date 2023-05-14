LSV Asset Management Sells 14,900 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

