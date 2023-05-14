LSV Asset Management Sells 2,700 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

