LSV Asset Management Has $2.66 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.26 and a one year high of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,800.00%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

