LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,295,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $24.91 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $498.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

