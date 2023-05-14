3,002 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $80.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

