Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,947 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.04 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

