LSV Asset Management Buys 54,338 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carriage Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

