Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.07% of LCI Industries worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

