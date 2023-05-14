250,938 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $7.51 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.