LSV Asset Management Buys 62,800 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Comstock Resources worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

