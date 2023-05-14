Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,871 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Chimera Investment worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

