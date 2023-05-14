LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGH stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.