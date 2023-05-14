LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.58% of Information Services Group worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 235,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,726 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ III opened at $5.12 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

