Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $13,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 142,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

TAN stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.