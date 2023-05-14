Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

