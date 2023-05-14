LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.