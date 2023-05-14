Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,783 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after buying an additional 562,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

