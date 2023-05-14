Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $256,000 in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 636,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.84 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

