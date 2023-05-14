LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Arch Resources worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $180.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,965.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,006. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.