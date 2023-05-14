4,250 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.