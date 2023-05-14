Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $239.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.