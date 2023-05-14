Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 764,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:WSR opened at $8.49 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

