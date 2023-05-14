David R. Stevens Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) Director David R. Stevens purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,973.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
Further Reading
