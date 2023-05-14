David R. Stevens Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) Director David R. Stevens purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,971 shares in the company, valued at $12,973.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.